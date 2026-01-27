Teresian students guide tourists at Mysore Palace
Teresian students guide tourists at Mysore Palace

January 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: On the occasion of National Tourism Day, students of the History Department of Teresian College interacted with foreign tourists visiting the Mysore Palace on Sunday. Acting as tourist guides, they gave information and drew attention with their initiative.

Over 31 foreign tourists from the United Kingdom, Spain, Canada, Yemen, Scotland, the Czech Republic, France and Taiwan visited the Palace. Eleven students had a dialogue with them.

The students gave information about Mysuru’s history, the heritage of the Wadiyars, the architectural importance of the Palace, the cultural significance of the Dasara festival and the special characteristics of the region.

The event was organised to enable the students of the History Department to develop communication skills, increase self-confidence, and increase knowledge about the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

By providing information about the culture and traditions of Mysuru, they impressed the foreign tourists. On this occasion, Principal of Teresian College Dr. Rohini, IQAC Coordinator Vivek Charles, Assistant Professor of History Sonia and others were present.

