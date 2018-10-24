Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway: All obstacles cleared, says CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has said that all obstacles coming in the way of upgradation of Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway into a 10-lane Expressway has been cleared and the works will begin soon.

Speaking to reporters at an interaction organised by Bangalore Reporters Guild and Bengaluru Press Club yesterday, he said that the Government had obtained clearance for the project from Union Ministry of Environment and Forests which was one of the major hurdles for implementation of the project.

“National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will spend Rs.7,000 crore for this Expressway and we have obtained the required clearances for acquisition of revenue and forest lands and shifting of power lines and poles,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said that the Public Works Department Minister H.D. Revanna was spending Rs.36,000 crore for development of National Highways with the support of the Union Government. 3,460 km of National Highways in Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Ramanagaram and Tumakuru districts were being upgraded into four and six-lane roads, he added

The CM said that the government will spend Rs.10 lakh for the construction of two-bedroom house for every flood and landslip victim of Kodagu. Over 1,000 houses will be constructed there, he added.

Educational loans to be waived off: HDK

Kumaraswamy announced that the Government was considering waiving off education loans taken by students from economically backward families.

He said that he has asked officials to compile information on student loans that are outstanding.

According to an estimate by the State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), education loan borrowings for 2018-19 could run up to Rs.4,604 crore across Commercial Banks, Grameen Banks, Co-operative Banks and others, with various Banks in the State sanctioning educational loans to nearly 4 lakh beneficiary students in 2017-18.

Rubbishing allegations that his Government had diverted all funds into the farm loan waiver scheme, leaving all other development works hanging, the CM said that the State’s financial status is in good condition.

Pointing out that the Government will start reimbursing Banks from Nov.1, he said that 44 lakh farmers who will benefit from the loan waiver scheme will be issued ‘No-debt Certificates.’

50 percent compensation for coffee growers

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy also said Union Minister for Trade and Commerce Suresh Prabhu had promised to release 50 percent compensation for coffee planters and farmers who had suffered crop loss due to floods and landslides.

The Union Minister had asked for a damage assessment report and a detailed crop loss estimate.

Kumaraswamy clarified that he would not divert the Central funds released for Kodagu flood victims for any other activities.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore