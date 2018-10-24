Colourful procession marks Valmiki Jayanti

Mysuru: A colourful procession carrying the statue of Maharshi Valmiki in a sitting posture on a flower-decked Sarot (chariot) and performance by cultural troupes marked Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in city this morning. The celebration was organised by District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Scheduled Tribe Welfare and Mysore District Nayaka Associations.

The procession was flagged off by District Minister G.T. Devegowda after offering Puja to ‘Nandi Kamba’ at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the Mysore Palace.

A number of cultural troupes like Puja Kunitha, Veeragaase, Nandi Kamba and Yakshagana artistes stole the show all along the procession route. A tableau highlighting the contributions of Maharshi Valmiki and women carrying ‘Kalasa’ were also the main attractions.

The other attraction was the display of erstwhile Vijayanagar dynasty Paleyagars of Nayaka Community and other great personalities. A dozen of them dressed as Veera Madakari Nayaka, Kargalli Maranayaka, Keladi Shivappa Nayaka, Bedara Kannappa, Ekalavya and other great personalities rode the Sarots catching the attention of onlookers. People were seen clicking pictures and selfies of cultural troupes.

The procession passed through K.R. Circle, D. Devaraja Urs Road and culminated at Kalamandira, where a public function was organised.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister G.T. Devegowda remembered the contributions of Saint Valmiki who wrote Ramayana. The life and teachings of Valmiki was always relevant to the society. Valmiki, who was wandering in the forests, emerged as a great epic writer according to mythology, he said.

Heated argument

A war of words ensued between some youths and the Police over the issue of using loudspeakers along the procession route as they had not sought Police permission. But later the issue died down after the intervention of community elders and leaders.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddharamaiah, former MLA Vasu, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner P.S. Kantharaj, Zilla Panchayat Planning Officer Prabhuswamy, District Social Welfare Officer Somashekar, Joint Director H.S. Bindia, Assistant Commissioner Shivegowda, Comprehensive Tribal Development Programme Coordinator Prabha, Tahsildar T. Ramesh Babu and others were present.

Stage programme

Later a stage programme was held at Kalamandira where Assistant professor, Department of Psychiatry, Karnataka State Open University Dr. Manjunath delivered a keynote address. Maharshi Valmiki Geetha Gayana programme was also held.

Vishwanath won’t quit, says GTD

Reacting to the reported displeasure of State JD(S) President A.H. Vishwanath, who is set to quit on health grounds, District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) dismissed such reports as baseless. “These are just a media creation,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off Valmiki Jayanti procession in city this morning, GTD said Vishwanath, who was recovering from kidney stone and other health problems, will participate in Valmiki Jayanti and other party-related activities from today. People should not give credence to such rumours,” he said.

As per reports, Vishwanath was unhappy as former Prime Minister and party Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy did not visit him (Vishwanath) when he was hospitalised.

When asked about discontent between Congress and JD(S) leaders over the issue of distribution of Dasara passes, MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah declined to comment as Dasara festivities passed off peacefully in a grand manner.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore