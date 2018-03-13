Bengaluru pub assault case: Court reserves its order on Nalapad’s bail plea to Mar.14
Bengaluru:  The High Court yesterday reserved its order on the bail plea of Mohammed Nalapad Haris saying that the order would be given on Mar.14. The Karnataka HC, which took up the bail plea hearing yesterday, observed that Mohammed Nalapad Haris, son of MLA N.A. Haris, was ‘the first one to assault’ victim, L. Vidvat as per the video footage.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar made this observation when Senior Counsel C.V. Nagesh, arguing for Nalapad’s bail petition, claimed that there was no ‘overt act’ as alleged against the MLA’s son in the three key records — the complaint, the statement of the complainant, and the statement of                                Vidvat’s father.

Nalapad’s advocate Nagesh claimed that the incident of assault was ‘neither pre-planned nor the accused carried any weapon or lethal weapon’ to the pub, and only bottles and ice bucket or jug was used in the ‘drunken brawl’ due to ‘a trivial quarrel.’

