CCB files charge-sheet against Ravi Belagere

Bengaluru: Bengaluru CCB has filed charge-sheet against ‘Hai Bangalore’ Weekly publisher and Editor Ravi Belagere and alleged Supari killers Sashidhar Mundewadi and Anand Badiger, in connection with the alleged Supari given to eliminate journalist Sunil Heggaravalli who worked for the Weekly.

While the CCB has named alleged supari killer Sashidhar Mundewadi as the prime accused (A-1), Ravi Belagere has been named as the second accused (A-2) and Anand Badiger, the third accused (A-3), in its 456 page charge-sheet submitted to the 2nd ACMM Court here yesterday, it is learnt.