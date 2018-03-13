K.R. Hospital to get more beds, facilities

With Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences moving into new campus, facilities to patients at K.R. Hospital will be expanded

Mysuru: Here is some good news for the patients who visit K.R. Hospital and constantly complain of lack of beds and other facilities there.

The hospital is likely to get the infrastructure that was set up for the Mysuru branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research that will now move to its swanky premises on KRS Road.

Jayadeva Institute is presently functioning at the Medicine Block in the K.R. Hospital and once it moves to the new facility in the campus of PKTB Sanatorium on KRS Road, the infrastructure will be handed over to K.R. Hospital.

The new Jayadeva unit was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah on Saturday.

K.R. Hospital caters to the need of patients from Mysuru, Mandya, Hunsur, H.D. Kote and even Chamarajanagar.

The hospital faces severe shortage of infrastructure, prompting the State Government to build a new District Hospital. In the absence of adequate beds due to space constraints, beds are arranged for patients on the floor until beds in the departments become vacant. So much is the space crunch that many special wards have been converted into general wards to accommodate patients.

When the Jayadeva institute wanted to set up its unit in Mysuru, the Directorate of Medical Education gave the Medicine Block to the institute to start its operations.

Now that the Jayadeva will move to its new campus, the existing facility at K.R. Hospital will be used to ease the shortage of beds and infrastructure. There are about 100 beds with well-established infrastructure and an Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

As per the guidelines issued by the Medical Council of India, a Medicine Department should have 240 beds. If the K.R. Hospital gets an additional 100 beds from Jayadeva unit, it will immensely benefit the patients, said K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Chandrashekar.

Nephro Urology Institute

Institute of Nephro Urology (INU) has opened its first branch outside Bengaluru at K.R. Hospital campus with a 50-bed strength facility for patients suffering from kidney and urinary tract disorders.

Chief Minister Siddharamaiah inaugurated the facility yesterday which has been set up at a cost of Rs. 8 crore.

The INU branch is on the fourth floor of the Medicine Block in K.R. Hospital.

The new facility will have over 22 dialysis units. Dialysis is presently done daily on 27 to 30 patients using nine dialysis units The new facility will help kidney patients as more number of specialists from the parent branch in Bengaluru will be available here for consultation.

The hospital’s dialysis machines run round-the-clock in three shifts. Dialysis, which costs between Rs.750 and Rs.1,000 per procedure in private hospitals, is done for free in the hospital for BPL patients. A fee of Rs. 600 is charged for APL patients.