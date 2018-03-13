Gauri Lankesh murder: Court gives green signal for SIT to conduct tests on Naveen

Bengaluru: The 3rd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court yesterday gave its permission to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Gauri Lankesh murder case to subject the accused in the case, K.T. Naveen Kumar, to Narco Analysis Test.

The Magistrate also directed the Police that the test be carried out according to the guidelines set by the SC and National Human Rights Commission.

The Court gave the green signal for SIT, as the Police had requested it to permit them to subject the accused to Narco Analysis Test.

As Naveen expressed his fear over the health implications after the test, the Magistrate told him that his advocate would be there during the Test and standard procedures would be followed during the Test following which Naveen told the Court that he has no problem undergoing the Test, if it does not have any impact on his health.

Meanwhile, the SIT did not seek further extension of Naveen’s custody and the Magistrate remanded him to Judicial custody for 14 days, till Mar.26. Following Court direction, Naveen was shifted to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.