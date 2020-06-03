BEO inspects online revision of SSLC students

June 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After a long delay due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, the SSLC exams are now scheduled to be held from June 25 to July 4. With the State Government mooting to start revision classes online for the SSLC students, many educational institutions have already begun online classes to their wards.

In Mysuru too, exam-oriented online classes are going on at many schools including BVB, Paduvarahalli Government School and Good Shepherd High School.

Respective school teachers are guiding their students online using various media like YouTube, WhatsApp and sharing expected question paper and updating students by clarifying their doubts. Nearly 50-60 students join in a session using Zoom App through which two subjects are taught each day with half-an-hour duration for each subject.

In this connection, D. Udaya Kumar, BEO, Mysuru North Zone, inspected the process at Good Shepherd Convent and held discussions with the teachers.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore’ in this regard, the BEO said: “Out of the 120 High Schools coming under my limits, 30-32 schools including Good Shepherd, BVB and St. Philomena’s Schools, are conducting online classes. I am visiting all the schools to take stock of the same.”

N. Jayanthi, ECO, Mysuru North Zone, Preethi Joseph, Manager, Good Shepherd Convent, C.L. Beena, Head Mistress, Good Shepherd Convent High School and staff were present during the BEO’s inspection.