Illegal banana traders evicted from Boti Bazaar

June 3, 2020

Seized bananas fed to Palace elephants

Mysore/Mysuru: Following complaints to the Deputy Commissioner and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner by the residents that the vehicles of illegal banana traders were causing traffic snarls on Ane Sarot Street near Boti Bazaar, the MCC authorities yesterday evicted them from the road.

As there were problems in maintaining cleanliness, the MCC authorities following instructions from MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde had instructed the illegal traders to clear the shops voluntarily many times, but they were continuing their business at all vacant spaces on the road.

Also, MCC Zone-6 Zonal Officer Nagaraju, who had conducted an operation along with the Abhaya team, had been instructing the illegal traders to shift to APMC yard since two days, but the traders had continued the business.

Yesterday morning, the MCC authorities conducted an operation on these illegal banana traders, evicted them and seized the fruits. The seized fruits were later fed to the Palace elephants on instructions from higher officials.

Devaraja Inspector Prasanna and staff provided security during the eviction drive. The MCC authorities warned the illegal traders of initiating legal action if they again continue their business on the road.