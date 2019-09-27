Bhajan contest

As part of Dasara festivities, the Janani Seva Trust will be conducting ‘Devistuthi’ a bhajan singing contest at 11am on Sept.30 at Sri Rama Mandira, near Rajkamal Talkies, Vinoba road, Shivarampet. Every bhajan group must have 6-8 members and each group will be given 5 minutes time. For details and registration call Mob: 95389-92537 or 91415-37956.
Bhajan contestSeptember 27, 2019
As part of Dasara festivities, the Janani Seva Trust will be conducting ‘Devistuthi’ a bhajan singing contest at 11am on Sept.30 at Sri Rama Mandira, near Rajkamal Talkies, Vinoba road, Shivarampet. Every bhajan group must have 6-8 members and each group will be given 5 minutes time. For details and registration call Mob: 95389-92537 or 91415-37956.
Leave a Reply