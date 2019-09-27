In Briefs

Photography week

September 27, 2019

As part of Dasara festival, ‘Shutterbugs’, the Photography Club of JSS College of Pharmacy has organised a week-long inter- college photography competition from Sept.29 to Oct.8 with the theme ‘Mysore Dasara – 2019’. Interested participants can send their photographs related to Mysuru Dasara clicked using mobile or DSLR between Sept.29 and Oct. 8, 2019. The contest is open for students and teachers of all ages. Any photo related to Mysuru Dasara can be submitted via email: [email protected] before Oct. 9. For more details call Mob: 89718-31939 or 70223-00146 or 72047-75381.

