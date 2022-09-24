Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Mysuru city on Oct. 3
September 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that the Kanyakumari -Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ undertaken by former AICC President Rahul Gandhi will enter Karnataka at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district on Sept. 30, former Ministe Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that all preparations are underway to ensure the success of the Yatra.

Speaking to press persons after holding a Congress party meeting at Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station here on Thursday, Dr. Mahadevappa, who is In-charge of Mysuru Lok Sabha Constituency, said that the Yatra will traverse in Mysuru district on Oct. 1, 2 and 3, during which more than 30,000 Congress workers are expected to take part.

Pointing out that the Yatra will arrive at Tandavapura from Gundlupet on Oct. 1, he said that the Yatra will reach Badanavalu in Nanjangud taluk on Oct. 2, during which Gandhi Jayanti will be celebrated at the Khadi Gramodyoga Kendra in the village. The Yatra will arrive in Mysuru city on Oct. 3, where a rally covering a total distance of 14 kms will be taken out, he said adding that the rally will later enter Mandya district from Srirangapatna.

Maintaining that the rally is not aimed at bringing the Congress back to power, he said that it is aimed to spread public awareness on the threat posed by communal BJP to the Constitution and Democracy.

Former MLAs Vasu and M.K.Somashekar, former Minister Umashri, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, party leaders Chandramouli, H.A. Venkatesh, Manjula Manasa, Modamani, B.K. Prakash, Ananthu, Arif Hussain, Narayana, Pushpalatha Chikkanna, B.M. Ramu, M. Shivanna, Bhaskar Gowda, Eshwar Chakkadi, K. Mahesh, H.M. Shantakumari, M. Pradeep Kumar, Varuna Mahesh and others were present.

