Gurus like B.V. Karanth and Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa are hard to come by: Theatre artiste Arun Sagar

September 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that Gurus who mould the future of students are hard to come by, noted theatre artiste Arun Sagar opined that it is very difficult to find Gurus such as B.V. Karanth and acclaimed writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa.

He was speaking after launching ‘Bharatiya Ranga Sangeetotsava’ (Sept. 19 to 24) organised as part of Dr. B.V. Karanth’s birth anniversary at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana premises here on Monday.

Stating that Karanth lived a life that went beyond words, Arun Sagar said that Karanth consigned himself in words and there is nothing like an end for his music and plays.

Pointing out that though the Government had asked Karanth to use Kalamandira when Rangayana was first established, he said that Karanth, instead chose the slushy and ditch-like discarded space behind Kalamandira, where Bhoomigeeta now exists. The theatre repertory has never looked back since then, he observed.

Quoting the popular saying that there is no such thing like loss or win when efforts are made for achievement, Sagar said that experience is key for an artiste to blossom.

Recalling that Karanth sacrificed his personal life for the sake of Rangayana, he said Karanth is responsible for many artistes of today to have excelled in theatre.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, in his address, said he was lacking in words to explain the contributions of Karanth to Rangayana.

Recalling the talks that he and his (Cariappa) wife had with Karanth when he visited his house along with Rangayana artistes Huligappa Kattimani, Basavaraju and Mime Ramesh, Cariappa turned emotional when he said that he had never dreamt that he would one day become the Director of Rangayana that Karanth had built.

Maintaining that he has been striving for the development of Rangayana ever since he took over as its Director in late 2019, Cariappa said he began his work by vowing to do something for Karanth and Dr. Bhyrappa.

“No words can explain the emotions of Karanth. His contribution to theatre music is enormous. As such, he has made efforts to keep Karanth alive by establishing Shilpavana, installing a bust of Karanth and organising theatre music in Rangayana premises,” Cariappa said.

He also recalled his efforts in urging the Government to declare Karanth’s birth anniversary as ‘Bharatiya Ranga Sangeethotsava Day.’

Senior theatre artiste from Mumbai Amod Bhat too spoke on the theatre journey of Karanth. Bhat and team later presented a Karanth theatre music programme as a tribute to the theatre icon.

Noted novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa and former Kuvempu Bhasha Bharathi Chairman Dr. Pradhan Gurudatta watched the programme sitting among the audience.

Senior theatre artiste Rajashekar Kadamba, Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati, Bharatiya Rangavidyalaya faculty Amith J. Reddy and others were present.

An expo of photographs of old plays performed at Rangayana too was organised the occasion.