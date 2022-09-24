Crowds cheer as Dasara elephants march on illuminated streets

September 24, 2022

Many recall fond memories of 2019 Jumboo Savari; click selfies along route

Mysore/Mysuru: For the first time in 2022 Dasara, the elephant team walked majestically under the dazzling lights from the Mysore Palace to Bannimantap last evening.

The elephant team started its journey from the Mysore Palace on the Jumboo Savari route at 5.40 pm and by the time it reached the Government Ayurveda College Circle, the lights were fully switched on. The lights were lit from 7 pm to 8.30 pm so that the elephant march amidst lights passes off smoothly.

The Wooden Howdah was mounted on Gopalaswamy and it performed the feat with ease. The elephants showed immense patience and their grooming was on full display as they walked under illuminated roads, amidst people, traffic and the usual sounds. The idea is to make the elephants feel at home despite the dazzling lights all the way from the Palace to Bannimantap Grounds.

On its part, Gopalaswamy, accompanied by two kumki elephants, performed the task well and did not even stop for a moment even when it passed through the overarching bright lights. He has time and again proved that he can be a worthy successor to Abhimanyu, the present Golden Howdah-carrying elephant, in case the need arises.

Following Gopalaswamy were the other 12 elephants including Abhimanyu and all of them displayed their prowess majestically and the team returned to the Palace at 8.30 pm.

Hundreds of people who were aware that the elephant team would walk under the lights gathered on both sides of the streets, cheering the jumbo team. They saw the elephants slowly walking in close proximity as if they were mesmerised by the dazzle. Many recalled the fond memories of Jumboo Savari in 2019 and clicked photos and selfies to be shared with friends and family.

As the road dividers on Sayyaji Rao Road were removed, it was a festive moment to see the jumbos march on the wide road. Teams from Forest Department, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) were present all along the route ensuring that nothing went wrong.

A few places where the overhead lighting was too close to the height of the elephant carrying the Wooden Ambari (22 ft from the ground) were identified and the contractors were asked to raise the height for safety purpose.

“The rehearsals will continue every day from now to make the elephants more familiar with the lights and the crowds surrounding them. We are in the process of testing the lights on various streets as we are completing the work in phases. Once the lights are tested, they are switched off,” said S. Nagesh, Superintending Engineer, CESC, who is also the Illumination Sub-Committee Working President.