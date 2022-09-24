Traffic diversions, alternate routes and parking facilities for Dasara

September 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As Dasara festivities commences from Sept. 26 and culminates with Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami Day (Oct. 5), there will be huge influx of tourists and visitors to city, which may create traffic jams restricting smooth flow of vehicular traffic in city.

Keeping this in mind, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, under Indian Motor Vehicle Act 1988 Column 115 and Section (3) of Karnataka Traffic Control Act 1960, has issued an order pertaining to traffic diversion, alternate routes to be taken and parking facilities in city from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.

Diversion of KSRTC Rural Buses

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 between 4 pm and 11 pm

From Bengaluru side

Arrival: KSRTC buses arriving via Mysuru-Bengaluru Road should reach Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction), take a left turn and proceed on the Ring Road to reach Mahadevapura Ring Road Junction (Sathagalli Bus Depot), proceed on Mahadevapura Road – Nexus Centre City Mall Junction – Kalikamba Temple Road Junction – Government Guest House North Gate Junction – Nawab Hyder Ali Circle (Five Lights Circle) – B.N. Road to reach Suburban Bus Stand. (KSRTC buses should proceed on the left side of the Service Road near Siddalingapura, proceed in front of Atrium Hotel and take a free left turn at Kempegowda Junction).

Departure: Buses departing from Suburban Bus Stand should proceed via Nawab Hyder Ali Khan Circle (Five Lights Circle) – Government Guest House North Gate Junction – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle (FTS) – Dr. Rajkumar Circle (Fountain Circle) – Nandi Basappa Gori Junction – T.N. Narasimhamurthy Circle (LIC Circle) – Toll Gate to reach Kempegowda Circle and proceed further on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.

From Madikeri, Hunsur side (Arrival & Departure)

KSRTC buses coming from Madikeri and Hunsur side, should proceed via Hunsur Road – Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) – Dasappa Circle – Babu Jagjivan Ram Circle (City Railway Station Circle) – Puttu Gopalakrishna Shetty Circle (J.K. Grounds) – Seshadri Iyer Road – Subhas Chandra Bose Circle (RMC Circle) – Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) – Nelson Mandela Road – LIC Circle – Link Road – Tipu Circle – Fountain Circle – Government Guest House North Gate Junction – Five Lights Circle and proceed on B.N. Road to reach Suburban Bus Stand.

From H.D. Kote side

Arrival: KSRTC buses arriving from H.D. Kote side should proceed on Manandavadi Road – Srinivasa Circle – JLB Road – Kamsale Mahadevaiah Circle – Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Circle (Yele Thota) – Rajahamsa Junction – Truck Terminal – Somasundaram Circle (Race Course Circle) – Maharana Pratap Singh Circle – Tank Bund Road – Circus Road Junction – Lokaranjan Mahal Road – S. Linganna Circle (Chirag Hotel) – Hardinge Circle and proceed on B.N. Road to reach Suburban Bus Stand.

Departure: Buses departing Suburban Bus Stand should proceed via Five Lights Circle – Government Guest House North Gate Junction – Kalikamba Temple Junction – SP Harikrishna Circle (SP Office Circle) – Gopalagowda Hospital Circle – Ginger Hotel Junction – Tank Bund Road – Maharana Pratap Singh Circle – proceed on Maharana Pratap Singh Road – CAR ‘Y’ Junction – Road behind Race Course – Truck Terminal Road – Sathya Harishchandra Road – Ganapathy Sachchidananda Circle (Yele Thota) – take left turn to reach Nanjangud Road – take right turn to proceed on J.P. Nagar Link Road – take left turn and proceed further on Mandandavadi Road.

Nanjangud, Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet side

Arrival: KSRTC buses arriving from Nanjangud, Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet sides via Nanjangud Road should proceed via Yele Thota – Rajahamsa Junction – Truck Terminal – Race Course Circle – Maharana Pratap Singh Circle – Tank Bund Road – Circus Grounds Junction – Lokaranjan Mahal Road – Chirag Hotel – Hardinge Circle and proceed on B.N. Road to reach Suburban Bus Stand.

Departure: Buses leaving Suburban Bus Stand should proceed via Five Lights Circle – Government Guest House North Gate Junction – Kalikamba Temple Junction – SP Office Circle – Gopalagowda Hospital Circle – Ginger Hotel Junction – Tank Bund Road – Maharana Pratap Sing Circle – proceed on Maharana Pratap Singh Road – CAR ‘Y’ Junction – Road behind Race Course – Truck Terminal Road – Sathya Harishchandra Road – Yele Thota and reach Nanjangud Road to proceed further.

From T. Narasipur Side

Arrival: KSRTC buses coming from T. Narasipur side should proceed via T. Narasipur Road ‘T’ Junction – Lalitha Mahal Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle – Maharana Pratap Singh Circle – Tank Bund Road – Circus Grounds Junction – Lokaranjan Mahal Road – Chirag Hotel – Hardinge Circle and proceed on B.N. Road to reach Suburban Bus Stand.

Departure: Buses leaving Suburban Bus Stand should proceed via Five Lights Circle – Government Guest House North Gate Junction – Kalikamba Temple Junction – SP Office Circle – Gopalagowda Hospital Circle – Male Mahadeshwara Road – Dairy Junction reach Teresian College Circle, take a right turn and proceed further.

From Bannur & Malavalli side

Arrival: KSRTC buses arriving from Bannur and Malavalli sides should proceed via Teresian College Circle – Dr. Rajkumar Road – Udayagiri KEB Junction – Mahadevapura Road – Nexus Centre City Mall Junction – Kalikamba Temple Junction – Government Guest House North Gate Junction – Five Lights Circle and proceed on B.N. Road to reach Suburban Bus Stand.

Departure: Buses leaving Suburban Bus Stand should proceed via Five Lights Circle – Government Guest House North Gate Junction – Kalikamba Temple Junction – Nexus Centre City Mall Junction – Mahadevapura Road – Udayagiri KEB Junction and Dr. Rajkumar Road to reach Teresian College Circle and proceed further.

Diversion of City Buses

From September 26 to October 4 from 4 pm to 11 pm

From Ramaswamy Circle side to City Bus Stand (Kuvempunagar, Saraswathipuram, Ramakrishnanagar, Bogadi)

City buses coming from Ramaswamy Circle side to City Bus Stand should proceed via MUDA Circle – Ramavilas Road – should alight passengers near Banumaiah’s College, pick up passengers near MCC Main Office and proceed via Basaveshwara Circle – Agrahara Circle and proceed via Vani Vilas Road.

From KRS side to City Bus Stand (KRS, Yelwal, Belavadi, Koorgalli, Hootagalli)

City buses coming via KRS Road should proceed via Dasappa Circle – City Railway Station Circle – J.K. Grounds – Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle – Irwin Road, Nehru Circle – Ashoka Road – Silver Jubilee Clock Tower – alight passengers at Gandhi Square and pick up passengers from the same spot and proceed via Old Bank Road – Sayyaji Rao Road Junction – Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle, take a left turn and proceed further.

From Five Lights Circle side (Srirangapatna, Siddalingapura, N.R. Mohalla, Udayagiri, Kesare, Naidunagar)

City buses coming to city via Five Lights Circle should proceed via Government Guest House North Gate Junction – Five Lights Circle – Dawood Khan Road – Ashoka Road – Nehru Circle – Ashoka Road – alight and pick up passengers near Silver Jubilee Clock Tower and proceed via Chandragupta Road – B.N. Road – Suburban Bus Stand to reach Five Lights Circle and proceed further.

From Siddarthanagar side (Chamundi Hill, Siddarthanagar, Alanahalli)

Buses plying from Siddarthanagar side should proceed via Lokaranjan Mahal Road – Chirag Hotel – take a free right turn at the end of Lokaranjan Mahal Road – alight and pick up passengers on the left side of Mirza Road and proceed via F.K. Irani Circle and Ginger Hotel Junction to proceed further. Traffic not allowed towards Hardinge Circle.

From Nanjangud side (Nanjangud, Kadakola)

City buses plying from Nanjangud side should proceed on Nanjangud Road – J.P. Nagar Link Road – Manandavadi Road – Srinivasa Circle – Vedantha Hemmige Circle – RTO Circle – Ramaswamy Circle – MUDA Circle – Ramavilas Road – alight and pick up passengers near Banumaiah’s College and proceed via MCC Main Office – Basaveshwara Circle – Agrahara and proceed further via Siddappa Square.