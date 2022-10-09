Bad roads in city to get facelift in three days: Mayor

October 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With grand Dasara celebrations over, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) authorities said that the civic body will launch road works costing Rs. 250 crore, including filling up of potholes and asphalting, in three days.

According to MCC Superintendent Engineer Mahesh, though tenders were awarded to Contractors, execution of works got delayed due to incessant rains. However, works on roads in the heart of the city have been completed, he said adding that the remaining works will resume in another three days.

Pointing out that the asphalting of major roads in the heart of the city such as N.S. Road, Udayaravi Road and Panchamantra Road in Kuvempunagar, Kantharaj Urs Road, B-N Road and Ramanuja Road were done at a cost of Rs. 15 crore before commencement of Dasara, Mahesh said that rest of the works are expected to be complete in two months. Mahesh said that road works are being executed at a cost of Rs. 250 crore out of the Rs. 200 crore grant facilitated by Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, Rs. 150 crore grant by KR MLA S.A. Ramdas, Rs. 25 crore by former Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, the MCC’s Rs. 10 crore own fund and grants under the 15th Financial Plan. He further said that MCC, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Public Works Dept. (PWD) are simultaneously taking up the works in co-ordination and asphalting of all roads will be finished in two months.

Mayor Shivakumar that the road works were temporarily suspended on account of rains and Dasara. But now that Dasara is over and rains have stopped, the works will resume at a brisk pace and will be completed in two months. Also, the tender process on construction of storm water drains and underground drainages and park development has been done and works in this regard too is expected to be complete in two months.