Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi celebrated in city

October 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration, in association with Zilla Panchayat (ZP), SC/ST Welfare Department and Mysuru City and Taluk Nayaka Community Associations, celebrated Maharshi Valmiki Jayanthi at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road in city this morning.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, who spoke after inaugurating the Jayanthi, said that Valmiki was the composer of the first Sanskrit poem (the Adikavya) known the world over as the epic Ramayana. He pointed out that Valmiki was a great sage who wrote Ramayana, that chronicles the story of Lord Rama.

Observing that Ramayana lives as long as the world exists, Devegowda said that Maharshi Valmiki is an immortal sage who lives forever in the hearts of the people. Lauding Prasannananda Swamiji of Valmiki Gurupeetha and all other seers for carrying out an indefinite protest seeking a hike in SC/ST reservation, the MLA read out the life of Valmiki in brief.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, who presided, thanked the Chief Minister for raising ST reservation from 3 to 7 percent and SC reservation from 15 to 17%.

Maintaining that Mysuru got the first ever Mayor from Nayaka community when the BJP Government is in power in the State, Nagendra said that the BJP has also the credit of making a woman from a tribal community as the President of India, the highest Constitutional Post in the country.

Pointing out that a Valmiki Temple near Chennai built about 1,300 years ago is a wonderful piece of Architecture, Nagendra called upon the people of Mysuru to visit the temple.

Dr. Haradanahalli Nanjundaswamy, a faculty of Hunsur Government First Grade Government College, delivered the main address. SC/ST Welfare Department District Officer Prabha welcomed the gathering.

On the occasion, Charukeerthy, a girl student from Nayaka community who scored full marks (625/625) in SSLC (2021-22), was presented with a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh that is given by the Government to top-scoring students from SC/ST communities.

Earlier, floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Maharshi Valmiki. Prior to the commencement of the programme, singer Raviraj and team presented a short musical concert.

MLA Tanveer Sait, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Chairmen of different Boards and Corporations — Raghu R. Kautilya, M. Shivakumar, Mirle Srinivas Gowda and M. Shivanna — and other political leaders and officials were present.

Picture shows Charukeerthy, a girl student from Nayaka community who scored full marks (625/625) in SSLC (2021-22), being presented with a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh on the occasion.

Protest against conferment of ‘Valmiki Award’

Just before the commencement of the programme, some Nayaka community members, numbering about 30, staged a demonstration in front of Kalamandira, in protest against the conferment of State-level ‘Valmiki Award’ to Subash from Mysuru region.

Accusing Subash of waging a legal battle against Nayaka community members with a selfish motive, they urged the Government to withdraw the award given to Subash. Maintaining that Subash was acting against the interests of Nayaka community, they wondered how the Government considered him for the award in the first place. Reiterating their demand for withdrawal of the award to Subash, they warned that they would intensify their stir if the Government does not meet their demand.

Nayaka community leaders Dyavappa Nayaka, Kempa Nayaka, Sridhar Chamundi Betta, Hunsur Prabhakar, Prakash, Bandalli Kumar and others took part in the protest.