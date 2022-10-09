Sea of humanity at Chamundi Rathotsava

October 9, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A sea of humanity had gathered atop the mist-covered Chamundi Hill since early morning today for Sri Chamundeshwari Maharathotsava — Srimad Divya Ratharohana Mantapotsava between 7.50 am and 8.10 am — post a grand Vijayadashami.

This was the first major event, organised by the Religious Endowment Department — atop the Hill after Vijayadashami. The excitement was palpable as the grand Rathotsava was held after a gap of two years. Even after the conclusion of the event, hundreds of devotees poured onto the Temple premises to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

The Rathotsava in 2020 and 2021 were held on a subdued note due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the smaller Ratha was used both the years.

This year, however, the giant Ratha extending up to over 30-ft was used and devotees cheered as Goddess Chamundeshwari moved along the Temple premises.

Erstwhile Mysore Royal family members — Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar — set off the Rathotsava by pulling the Chariot to some distance.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion were MLAs G.T. Devegowda, S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna, Temple Executive Officer Govindaraju and Muzrai Tahsildar Krishna.

As the Chariot went in a procession around the Temple, the Armed Police fired the traditional 21-round gun salute from the small cannon that can be dragged by a single person.

Titular head of the erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari during the Rathotsava atop Chamundi Hill this morning.

Tight security

The procession was accompanied by Mangalavadya (Music Band) and Police Band and cultural troupes added colour to the event. As the chariot moved, devotees threw the traditional ‘Javana’ and fruits at the Goddess and a protective net was placed to prevent them hitting the decked-up Utsava Murthy. The Ratha, after traversing around the Temple, returned to the Temple main gate.

As a security measure, the Police had formed a tight ring around the Chariot as the Utsava Murthy was adorned with gold and diamond jewellery, to ensure that no one goes close to the idol. Earlier in the day, the associated puja and rituals began as early as 4 am with the performance of Mahanyasa Purvaka Rudrabhishekam, Archane etc., under the guidance of Temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit.

Prayed for people’s welfare

Speaking on the occasion, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that the Dasara has concluded successfully and the Mysore royal family prayed for the well-being of the people. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar too echoed similar sentiments.

When reporters questioned him about the ‘Wodeyar Express’ renaming, he said that he felt happy as the Railway line was brought to Mysuru during the rule of Chamaraja Wadiyar and this contribution has been recognised. When an unrelenting media further questioned him about the necessity of renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express, Yaduveer said, “I have no comments to offer.”

Other programmes till Oct. 14

After the Rathotsava, Simha Vahanotsava, Hamsa Vahanotsava and Mantapotsava will be held today evening. On Oct. 10: Ashwayuja Shukla Krishnapadya Revathi Nakshatra Ashwarohana.

Oct. 11: Vasantha Puje Avabhrita Theerthasnana and Mantapotsava in the morning and Teppotsava, Aandolirohana and Dhwajarohana in the evening at 7.

Oct. 12: Panchopachara Puja, Kailasa Vahanotsava and Shayanotsava in the evening.

Oct. 13: Mahabhisheka, Simhavahana and Mantapotsava in Kritika Nakshatra.

Oct. 14: Krishna Panchami Rohini Nakshatra – Mudi Utsava (Javahiri Utsava) in the evening.