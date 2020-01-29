Bharatanatyam Rangapravesha of B. Chandana tomorrow

January 29, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: The Bharatanatyam Rangapravesha of B. Chandana, disciple of Vidu. Dr. Kripa Phadke, Director, Nrityagiri, Mysuru, has been organised at Kalamandira in city on Jan.30 at 6 pm under the aegis of Nrityagiri Academy of Performing Arts & Research Centre, Mysuru.

She will be accompanied by Dr. Kripa Phadke on natuvanga, Vidu. Rajeshwari Pandit on vocal, Vid. H.L. Shivashankaraswamy on mridanga and Vid. A.P. Krishna Prasad on flute.

Sri Himmadi Chennamalla Deshikendra Swamiji, Sri Shanthamallikarjuna Kshetra Viraktha Matt, Hullahalli, Nanjangud taluk, will inaugurate the event. Mysore B. Nagaraj, renowned Kathak exponent and Director of Articulate Dance Studios, will preside.

B.M. Ramachandra of Sri Rajeshwari Vastralankara and former Member of Karnataka Nataka Academy and Dr. T.C. Taranath, Professor of Botany & Director (CDC), Karnatak University, Dharwad will be the chief guests. Guruvandana will be offered to Guru Vidu. Dr. Kripa Phadke.

Profile

Recognising young Chandana’s talent and interest towards the art of dance, her parents H.S. Basavaraja, retd. JE in KPTCL and Nandini, put her to a formal training of dance at the age of 8. She started training in Basava Kendra (Agrahara) under Vidu. V. Suma and later continued in Pandanallur style of Bharatanatyam under Dr. Kripa Phadke.

She has secured top marks in Bharatanatyam Junior and Senior Grade exams conducted by Karnataka Secondary Education Board and currently preparing for pre-Vidwat exams.

Chandana has also completed her junior grade in Karnatak Music exam under the guidance of Guru Vidu. P.S. Ranjini. She has had her academic schooling at Christ the King Convent, Mysuru, PUC in Sadvidya College, also completed Bachelor’s Degree from Yuvaraja’s College, Mysuru. Currently she is pursuing M.Sc in Biochemistry from JSS College of Arts, Commerce & Science, Mysuru.

Recipient of scholarship from Karnataka Sangeetha Nritya Academy (2018-19), Chandana has actively taken part in successful presentation of Nrityagiri, such as Vande Matharam, Madagada Kenchavva, Bhagavad Gita, Navadurga Vaibhava, Bhuddam Sharam Gacchami, etc. Also participated in prestigious programmes like Dasara, Kumbha Mela in Prayagraj-UP, Hubballi; also excels in folk dance forms such as Kamsale, Dollu Kunita and Kolata.

Having substantial expertise in yoga, Chandana is a State as well as National level competitor. She has secured many prizes. Also performed in Balagandharva, a children talent search programme conducted by ETV channel. She has received ‘Heerak Pankh’ award in Bul Bul section, ‘Rajya Puraskar and Rashtrapati Award’ in Guide section and ‘Rajya Puraskar’ in Ranger’s section.

