Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy honoured with Service Jewel Award by Freemasons Lodge
News

Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy honoured with Service Jewel Award by Freemasons Lodge

January 29, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy, city’s renowned Physician and Cardiologist and a member of Freemasons Lodge Mysore No. 34, was honoured with a presentation of “50 Years Long Term  Service Jewel” by Most Worshipful Brother Rajeev Ramkrishna Khandelwal, OSM, Grand Master of The Grand Lodge of India, at a grand function held at the Hotel Country Inn at Hebbal Industrial Area in city last evening.

Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy -1
MW Bro. Rajeev Ramkrishna Khandelwal, Grand Master of The Grand Lodge of India (left) is seen presenting the “50 Years Long Term Service Jewel” award to RW Bro. Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy in city last evening.

This rare honour was bestowed upon Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy for his 50 years long charity and service as a Freemason. The presentation of the honour was followed by felicitation by his friends and admirers. 

While thanking the Freemasons Lodge for honouring him, he also announced a handsome donation of Rs. 10 lakh for construction of a Rotary Hall to the President of Rotary Club of Mysore West Association.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching