Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy honoured with Service Jewel Award by Freemasons Lodge

January 29, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy, city’s renowned Physician and Cardiologist and a member of Freemasons Lodge Mysore No. 34, was honoured with a presentation of “50 Years Long Term Service Jewel” by Most Worshipful Brother Rajeev Ramkrishna Khandelwal, OSM, Grand Master of The Grand Lodge of India, at a grand function held at the Hotel Country Inn at Hebbal Industrial Area in city last evening.

MW Bro. Rajeev Ramkrishna Khandelwal, Grand Master of The Grand Lodge of India (left) is seen presenting the “50 Years Long Term Service Jewel” award to RW Bro. Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy in city last evening.

This rare honour was bestowed upon Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy for his 50 years long charity and service as a Freemason. The presentation of the honour was followed by felicitation by his friends and admirers.

While thanking the Freemasons Lodge for honouring him, he also announced a handsome donation of Rs. 10 lakh for construction of a Rotary Hall to the President of Rotary Club of Mysore West Association.

