Bharath Cancer Hospital holds walkathon to create awareness on cancer

February 4, 2024

Hospital’s new logo released

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to create awareness on the dreaded disease cancer, city’s Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO), as part of World Cancer Day, conducted a walkathon in city this morning. On the occasion, the new logo of the Hospital was released by renowned oncologist and Chairman of Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology Dr. Ajaikumar.

Speaking after flagging off the walkathon titled ‘Hope A Thon’ in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the North Gate of Mysore Palace, Dr. Ajaikumar said: “One in every nine persons in India has cancer. After China, India ranks second in cancer cases in the world.”

“For us every day is cancer day. For every nine people in India, one is diagnosed with cancer which is really scary. It is high time that people create awareness about cancer and lead a healthy lifestyle so that cancer can be controlled. Our goal is to win the war on cancer. Earlier, when we were studying, cancer was called as an ‘old age disease’ and was more seen between the age of 60 and 70 years. But now, it is seen more in the age group of 40 to 60 years.” He also called upon the participants to create awareness wherever they are, be school, college or working place.

BHIO Medical Superintendent Dr. Y.S. Madhavi, who also spoke, said: “First step to fight against cancer is to spread awareness. Early detection gives the best chance for cure.”

Participants from various colleges and various walks of life took part in the walkathon which started at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, passed through the thoroughfares of city before culminating at Town Hall. The Hospital staff also performed skits to create awareness on cancer.

On the occasion, BHIO conducted a drawing and painting contest for school students in four different categories.

Dr. Kavitha, Dr. Ajaikumar, Dr. Abhilash, Dr. Raxith, Dr. Amogh and Dr. Vinay distributed the prizes to the winners. Gowtham Dhamerla, Chief Operating Officer, was also present.