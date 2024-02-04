Programme on Nalwadi Wadiyar at Mysore Palace ahead of Dasara

February 4, 2024

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar urges music director Hamsalekha to conceptualise the event

Bengaluru: A programme on erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar will be held ahead of Dasara this year at Mysore Palace. It will be conceptualised by Sandalwood film lyricist and music director Nadabrahma Hamsalekha, who incidentally inaugurated Mysore Dasara-2023 atop Chamundi Hill.

Following a request by erstwhile Mysore royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar during a programme organised at Bangalore City Institute in commemoration of Nalwadi, Hamsalekha, who was sharing the dais, also obliged to dedicate the programme on the late Maharaja to Kannadigas.

Remembering Nalwadi, who is worshipped in every household here, Pramoda Devi said: “The contributions of Nalwadi are enormous and the freedom movement and democratic system of this country is a model to the world.” She also gave a call to the people to dedicate their lives to the service of the nation.

Hamsalekha said, “Nalwadi’s achievements serve as an inspiration.” Elaborating on Kannada language and administration, Hamsalekha said: “We should not just consider Kannada as a language but also as our due right, which should be enjoyed by all. We should be cautious about this due right.”

He also expressed his concern about Kannada not getting its due in Bengaluru and the dwindling population of Kannadigas in the capital city.

Honorary Membership of Bangalore City Institute was given to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Hamsalekha and a short film on Nalwadi was also screened on the occasion. Popular dance troupes from Mumbai, Kolkata & Chennai entertained the gathering. Arjun Itagi, a proud Kannada child artiste, stole many’s hearts with his talent in singing.

President of Bangalore City Institute K. Sukumar, Vice-President S.C. Chandrashekar, Hon. Secretary Lakshmish Chandra and Hon. Treasurer B.P. Virupaksha were present.