Chamundeshwari Teppotsava held at Devikere atop Hill

October 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Teppotsava was held amidst thousands of devotees at Devikere atop Chamundi Hill last night.

The rituals began with Pallakki Utsava of the presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari yesterday morning. The Pallakki passed through the Car Street (Ratha Beedhi) in a procession and reached Devikere, where ‘Avabhrita Theerthasnana’ was performed along with various puja rituals till evening.

At 7 pm, the Utsava Murty was placed in the Teppa (float) that was magnificently decorated with colourful lights. After Teppa going three rounds in Devikere three times till 7.30 pm, the idol of the presiding deity was placed in the Golden Pallakki at 7.40 pm and pujas and rituals were performed. The devotees burst crackers and the Police Band played music on the occasion even as many captured the moment on their mobile phones.

Later, the Pallakki Utsava reached back to the temple at 8.40 pm where Dhwajarohana, Muga Bali and Panchamruta Abhisheka were performed to the main idol of the Goddess (moola devi vigraha).

Hill Temple Chief Priest Dr. N. Shashishekar Dixit, Executive Officer Govindaraju and others were present.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar takes part

Mysore royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar too had darshan of the Goddess and offered prayers to the presiding deity.  She was also seen taking pictures of Teppotsava on her mobile phone.

