Justice P.B. Varale elevated as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC

October 12, 2022

New Delhi: Justice P.B. Varale of the Bombay High Court was yesterday elevated as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court (HC).

In addition, Justice A.M. Magrey, a Judge of the Jammu and Kashmir HC, was appointed its Chief Justice.

Justice Pankaj Mithal, Incumbent Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir High Court, was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court in the same capacity. “As per the Constitutional provisions, Justice Pankaj Mittal is transferred to Rajasthan as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice P.B. Varale is appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court and Justice A.M. Magrey as Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court,” Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted. The Supreme Court Collegium had late last month made the recommendations.