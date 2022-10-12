Kodava soldier serving in Uttarakhand dies of heart attack
News

Kodava soldier serving in Uttarakhand dies of heart attack

October 12, 2022

Madikeri: Napanda C. Mahesh (46), a native of Taakeri in Somwarpet taluk, who was serving in the Indian Army, passed away following a heart attack at Joshimath in Uttarakhand yesterday. He leaves behind his wife, 10-year-old daughter, six-year-old son and a host of relatives and friends.

Mahesh, who was serving in the Indian Army since 22 years, had four more years of service. He was serving as a Junior Commission Officer (JCO) at Uttarakhand. He had also served at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Jammu & Kashmir. He had come to his native place last month and had gone back.

The mortal remains will be airlifted from Uttarakhand and will reach Delhi from where it will be flown to Bengaluru. The body will be brought to his native place by road, according to sources. 

