Kind Cut: School children donate hair for charity

October 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A camp to aid the cancer patients was organised as part of community service by Rotary West-sponsored Interact Club of Pandit’s, The Orchids Public School and PU College here recently.

It was overwhelming to see students coming forward to donate their hair for a noble cause. Dr. Vijaya Srinivas, Senior Clinical Research Physician, PHRII, was the guest speaker of the day-long event with Rtn. Dr. Sonia Mandappa, Community Service Director, Rotary West, Mysuru.

Dr. Vijya Srinivas spoke about cervical cancer and breast cancer. She advised the students to inculcate good eating habits and make lifestyle changes to stay safe.

Dr. Sonia Mandappa told how important it was to create awareness about early diagnosis of cancer.

Both the doctors gave information about the vaccination for young girls and women to keep cervical cancer at bay.

Kumaraswamy, Manjula and Vijay Kumar from the Beauty Salon wholeheartedly obliged to give the ‘Kind Cut’ to all the donors free of cost.

More than 30 students willingly donated their hair and it was appreciated that there was no sign of regret after the ‘Kind Cut’. The students felt that they were experiencing a sense of satisfaction after the donation.

A special mention of grade 1 student Trishika Singh, who stood crying because she had short hair which could not be cut for donation. But the organisers had to give in to her desire and got her hair also cut for donation. Some parents also came forward for the donation.

A sixth grade student, who had grown her hair to give as an offering to God on her birthday, too decided to donate it for a cause on the occasion.

This camp was held to instil the value of ‘Service above Self’ in the young generation.