City Top Cop distributes prizes to tent pegging team of Mounted Police

October 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The tent pegging team of the Mounted Police, which was one of the attractions at the Torchlight Parade, bagged prizes which were distributed by City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta at a function held at the Mysuru Mounted Police Headquarters on Lalitha Mahal Road here yesterday.

The City Top Cop gave away cash prizes to tent pegging team members Armed Reserve Sub-Inspectors M.S. Anand Singh, Mallikarjunaswamy and Ramesh Rao Ghatge, Armed Head Constables H.K. Somanna, Mahesh, Chandra, M.R. Sandesh and K.R. Rudrappa and Armed Police Constable Suresh Malali and Krishna.

Speaking after distributing the prizes, the City Police Commissioner said that prizes have been distributed to the members of the Police team and Police Band and prizes to the members of the tent pegging team was now being given away. The Mounted Police team had participated in one or the other programmes during Dasara festivities, he added.

Lauding the Mounted Police, Dr. Chandragupta said that the Mounted Police team, apart from participating in this year’s Grameena Dasara at Jayapura, Tourism Day celebration, Srirangapatna Dasara, Jumboo Savari and Torchlight Parade, took part wherever they got opportunities and received appreciations.

Pointing out that the Mounted Police also took part in various competitions held in other places, he said that the team had bagged the fourth place at a competition held in Haryana recently, thus making the Department proud.

“In the coming days, apart from participating in various events with the same enthusiasm, provide opportunities to new faces. Expert horsemen should take your place as soon as you retire from service,” the Top Cop advised.

Earlier, Mounted Police Commandant M.G. Nagaraju, who spoke, said that the Mounted Police and Police Band teams completed their responsibilities very well and the Deputy Commissioner, who appreciated them, has given them cash prizes.

While the Police Band received the cash prize of Rs. 3 lakh, the tent pegging team of the Mounted Police received Rs. 1 lakh cash prize, Nagaraju said and added that this is the only Mounted Police unit in the State.

Mounted Police Division Dy.SP Suresh, Inspectors S.S. Shasanur, Raju and others were present.