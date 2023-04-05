MLA to host ‘Meet the Author’ session on Apr. 16

April 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Literary Association (MLA) will host a ‘Meet the Author’ event on Apr. 16 (Sunday) at Rotary West Auditorium, Saraswathipuram where the author and former Mysuru City Police Commissioner C. Chandrashekar will speak about his book “Kaveri Dispute – A Historical Perspective.”

The event will be held at 11 am and will be an interactive session. The book was recently released in Bengaluru by former Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna. The book, which has been written after extensive research, covers about 410 years between 1608 and 2018.

The author does not stop with an in-depth study of the dispute over sharing of water but also goes into aspects of water management at the national-level as the country is plagued by floods and droughts that have gained features of permanence.

Topics covered in the book include the expansion of trade by the British in India and winning the Battle of Plassey in 1757, the Anglo-Mysore wars during 1767-1799, the treaty with Mysore in 1799, the agrarian revolt and deposing the king – 1831, Era of Commissioners till 1881, 1881-The Rendition, 24 conditions and transfer of power to the Mysore king.

It also includes topics on the Presidency since 1888 and the first agreement in 1892, Arbitration by Sir H.D. Griffin -1913-14 and the second agreement in 1924, developments after India became independent, formation of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 1990 and appeals before the Supreme Court in 2007 and the Supreme Court verdict in 2018.

It also has a topic on the paradox of floods and droughts in India and the challenges of water management in India.

Author Chandrashekar had served as a teacher at the University of Mysore for five years before joining the Police force in 1977. He retired as Inspector General of Police in 2009. He has his interests in music, fine arts and reading and has a passion for travel.