Soligara Madamma is Election Ambassador
News

Soligara Madamma is Election Ambassador

April 5, 2023

Chamarajanagar: The Chamarajanagar District Administration has selected Soligara Madamma as Election Ambassador of Chamarajanagar district. The 92-year-old lady belongs to the Soliga Tribal community and she has been honoured with the Rajyotsava award for midwifery and promoting tribal medicine.

She lives in Jeerege Doddi village in Hanur Taluk and her story caught the attention of the people when she launched a struggle to get power supply to her village. Later, her village got power supply with the intervention of Housing Minister V. Somanna who is also the Chamarajanagar District Minister. As the Election Ambassador, Madamma has to ensure that every one goes and votes. Madamma is now being trained by school teachers and Panchayat officials every day to record her appeal to voters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching