Soligara Madamma is Election Ambassador

April 5, 2023

Chamarajanagar: The Chamarajanagar District Administration has selected Soligara Madamma as Election Ambassador of Chamarajanagar district. The 92-year-old lady belongs to the Soliga Tribal community and she has been honoured with the Rajyotsava award for midwifery and promoting tribal medicine.

She lives in Jeerege Doddi village in Hanur Taluk and her story caught the attention of the people when she launched a struggle to get power supply to her village. Later, her village got power supply with the intervention of Housing Minister V. Somanna who is also the Chamarajanagar District Minister. As the Election Ambassador, Madamma has to ensure that every one goes and votes. Madamma is now being trained by school teachers and Panchayat officials every day to record her appeal to voters.