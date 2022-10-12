Expo on PM Modi’s Vision 2047

October 12, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A photo expo, seminar and workshop, highlighting the achievements of Narendra Modi Government in the last eight years, the vision 2047 of PM Modi, organised jointly by the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Department of Information and Public Relations, Mysuru District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), was inaugurated by District Minister S.T. Somashekar at Maharaja’s PU College Grounds on JLB Road here this morning. The expo will be open to public between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm till Oct. 18.

After inaugurating the expo, the District Minister symbolically distributed hearing aids provided by All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) to five senior citizens and gave away cheques of Rs. 1 lakh each to the family members of two persons who had died of COVID.

A booklet containing the achievements of Modi Government for the last eight years was also released on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that PM Modi, who participated in his first Independence Day celebration after he became the Prime Minister, announced Swachh Bharat Mission, which was the dream of Mahatma Gandhi and took up the initiative of clearing 108 lakh tonnes of garbage in the country and disposing the same in a scientific manner.

The MP highlighted various schemes such as Jan Dhan, clean drinking water to villages, health cards, electrification, schemes rolled out for the development of tribals etc. by the Central Government, the MP said that through Jan Dhan schemed, various Government benefits were being directly deposited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries, thus putting brakes on middlemen.

Mysore Airport expansion, new trains were among other schemes and projects rolled out by the Modi Government, he added. “The expo will have information on all sectors and will provide necessary tips on the goals to be achieved to realise the PM’s Vision 2047,” he said.

A series of workshops and talks will be held where resource persons will speak on various topics.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MLA L. Nagendra, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman M. Shivakumar, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, Deputy Director of Central Bureau of Communication Dr. T.C. Poornima and others were present.