Maha Kumbha Mela-2022 at K.R. Pet Triveni Sangama from tomorrow

October 12, 2022

Karnataka CM Bommai and UP CM Yogi Adityanath to take part on Oct. 16

Mysore/Mysuru: The four-day Maha Kumbha Mela-2022 will take place at Triveni Sangama near the cluster villages — Ambigarahalli-Sangapura-Pura, in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya district from Oct. 13 to 16.

Addressing a press meet at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill here this morning, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that the Maha Kumbha Mela will take place at Triveni Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery, Hemavathi and Lakshmanatheertha rivers. This is the second Kumbha Mela after the first one held in 2013. Kumbha Mela will formally begin with a grand procession featuring the three Jyothi Rathas of the Sangama at K.R. Pet town at 3 pm tomorrow.

Mandya District in-Charge Minister K. Gopalaiah will launch the procession. Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar will formally inaugurate the Kumbha Mela at 6.30 pm, in the presence of Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayanagowda, who represents K.R. Pet Assembly segment, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish and Legislators from Mandya district.

The Rathas will reach Triveni Sangama at night the same day, following which the idol of Lord Mahadeshwara will be consecrated and rituals will be performed.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that the Maha Kumbha Mela events will be inaugurated by Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. D. Veereendra Heggade at 11 am on Oct.14.

Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Srirangapatna Chandravana Ashram Seer Dr. Sri Trinetra Mahantha Shivayogi Swamiji, Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji, K.R. Nagar’s Kaginele Mutt Seer Sri Shivanandapuri Swamiji and a host of other Seers and Sadhus will grace the occasion.

On Oct. 15, the Maha Kumbha Mela Dharmika Sabha (Religious Meet) will take place. Mandya District Minister K. Gopalaiah will inaugurate the Meet and Minister K.C. Narayanagowda will preside. Mysuru District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will be special invitees. A Laser Show has been organised from 7 pm to 7.30 pm on Oct. 14 and 15.

On Oct. 16, the Maha Kumbha Mela Punyasnana will take place at 9.30 am. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a host of Seers and other dignitaries will be attending the programmes on the concluding day. Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the valedictory, while Bommai will deliver the valedictory address. Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa will hoist the flag (Dhwajavarohana).

‘Bhoomi Shuddhi Karya’ at Triveni Sangama will be completed tonight.

Minister Gopalaiah said that the Government has released Rs. 4 crore for the event and many donors have contributed in cash and kind. All preparations have been completed and the Mandya District Administration has taken measures for ensuring the smooth conduct of the Mela, after a gap of nine years.

Minister Narayanagowda said that about 4,000 volunteers have arrived at the venue and 2,000 Police personnel have been deployed for security. Pointing out that a centuries old temple at the venue is being renovated, he said that bathing ghats and other civic amenities are in place. Cultural programmes will take place every day, he said adding that an estimated 6 lakh people are expected to attend.

Earlier, Ministers Gopalaiah, Narayanagowda and S.T. Somashekar extended the Government’s official invitation to Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

MP Pratap Simha, Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) S. Aswathi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) B.C. Shivanandamurthy, Dr. Trinetra Mahantha Shivayogi Swamiji, Assistant Directors of Information Department T.K. Harish (Mysuru) and S.H. Nirmala (Mandya) and others were present at the press meet.