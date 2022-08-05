Three-day Mysuru Start-Up Pavilion & Conclave begins
August 5, 2022
  • Prime Minister Modi sends message: “India has a vibrant Start-Up ecosystem”
  • Over 150 Start-Ups & MSMEs participating

Mysore/Mysuru: A three-day summit Mysuru Start-Up Pavilion and Conclave aimed at giving thrust to Start-Ups in Mysuru and highlighting opportunities for entrepreneurs and showcasing possibilities began at SJCE-STEP here this morning. Protean Cloud Technology was also launched at the event held in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the summit virtually, he could not take part. Instead, his message was read out to the audience. In his message, the PM said that India has utilised technology as a medium to empower people.

“As an enabler and force multiplier, technology is transforming every field of activity, enhancing the ease of living and ease of doing business. Today, India has one of the most vibrant Start-Up ecosystems in the world that is helping nurture our young and talented entrepreneurs. We have a proactive Start-Up policy that firmly believes in the power of the youths,” the PM said.

 “Our Start-Ups are not limited to only big cities. Also, there is unprecedented intent to innovate and solve problems with new ideas. Today, we see Start-Ups emerging in the fields like agriculture, education and the healthcare sectors. Large-scale participation of students, educational institutions, researchers, faculty members, industry representatives and MSMEs is an opportunity to learn from each other,” the PM noted.

Mysuru Start-Up Pavilion and Conclave will help nurture the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youths in the current Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. “May the conclave come up with a practical roadmap for the larger good. I am sure that the launch of Protean Cloud Technology will help leverage technology to meet the growing aspirations of people in rural areas,” PM Modi said.

Mysuru’s scope defined

After PM Modi’s address, Principal Secretary, Department of IT, BT and Science and Technology Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy and Adviser and Head, Innovation and Entrepreneurship-National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board, Department of Science and Technology Dr. Anita Gupta addressed the gathering. Both spoke about the Beyond Bengaluru initiative and how Mysuru can become the city of smart Start-Ups.

Suresh Sethi, Managing Director and CEO, Protean eGov Technologies Limited, said that they are delighted to partner with Vigyanlabs Innovations to provide ‘Made-in-India’ energy-efficient cloud services for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“It is an innovation-driven organisation focused on building robust and affordable products based on green computing. We continue to support Indian entrepreneurs and home-grown technologies to scale globally and we are confident that our partnership will encourage more corporates to invest in home-grown technology solutions,” he said.

Over the next three days, 15,000 participants including students, innovators, researchers, educators and industry professionals will visit over 150 Start-Up and MSME stalls including those set up by companies of food technology, cloud and related technologies, IoT, Data, AI, fintech, agritech, healthcare, CFTRI, DFRL and AIISH. Participants have access to more than 25 speakers, over 20 investors, mentors, incubators and accelerators all under one roof.

