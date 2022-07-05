Bhoomi Puja for Viveka Memorial tomorrow
July 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, has organised Bhoomi Puja (ground-breaking ceremony) for the construction of ‘Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre – Viveka Memorial’ building on Narayana Shastry Road, opposite Maharani’s Government Girls PU College, in city tomorrow (July 6) between 9 am and 10.30 am.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Adichunchanagiri Shaka Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji will grace the occasion.

Co-operation and Mysuru   District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar will lay the foundation stone.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha will inaugurate the project’s model. Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra will preside over the event.

Mayor, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and Chairmen of various Boards and Corporations will be present on the occasion.

