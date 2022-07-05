Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s properties raided by ACB
Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan’s properties raided by ACB

July 5, 2022

Bengaluru: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today raided five locations of Congress MLA  Zameer Ahmed Khan following a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to ACB officials, the raids were carried out at his residence near the Cantonment Railway Station, a flat in Silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashivanagar, G.K. Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels Office in Kalasipalya.

“ACB teams are verifying the documents and the investigation is on,” the ACB official said.

Multiple teams of ACB arrived since morning at five locations of Khan, a four-time MLA, who had served as the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in Kumaraswamy Government.

Last year in August, the ED raided Khan and another former Minister R. Roshan Baig’s residence, allegedly in connection with the IMA ponzi scheme worth Rs. 4,000 crore.

