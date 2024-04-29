Body of ‘HakkiPikki’ woman brought to Hunsur from Sudan

April 29, 2024

Hanagod: The body of a nomadic woman from HakkiPikki community, who had gone to Sudan in Eastern Africa for business and died there, was brought to her native place Pakshirajapura village, Hanagodhobli in Hunsurtaluk yesterday.

The deceased woman, identified as Nandini, a resident of 2nd Colony in Pakshirajapura, had gone to Sudan along with her husband two years ago for business, passed away there on Apr. 14 following illness. The residents of the village, who met former MLA H.P. Manjunath, had urged him to make arrangements to bring the body of Nandini to the village.

Manjunath, who responded positively, contacted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Secretary of Karnataka Rajneesh Goel, took steps to bring the body to the country. The State Chief Secretary also contacted the officials at the Indian Embassy in Sudan over the phone and had held discussions with them.

On Saturday morning, an aeroplane carrying the body of Nandini landed in Mumbai from where the body was brought to Pakshirajapura in an ambulance, which reached the village yesterday afternoon. Last rites were held yesterday evening in the presence of District Scheduled Tribes Welfare Officer Mallesh and Taluk Officials.

Meanwhile, the villagers and Nandini’s family members have expressed their gratitude to former MLA H.P. Manjunath for extending help in brining the body of Nandini from Sudan to India.