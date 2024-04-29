Body of ‘HakkiPikki’ woman brought to Hunsur from Sudan
News

Body of ‘HakkiPikki’ woman brought to Hunsur from Sudan

April 29, 2024

Hanagod: The body of a nomadic woman from HakkiPikki community, who had gone to Sudan in Eastern Africa for business and died there, was brought to her native place Pakshirajapura village, Hanagodhobli in Hunsurtaluk yesterday.

The deceased woman, identified as Nandini, a resident of 2nd Colony in Pakshirajapura, had gone to Sudan along with her husband two years ago for business, passed away there on Apr. 14 following illness. The residents of the village, who met former MLA H.P. Manjunath, had urged him to make arrangements to bring the body of Nandini to the village.

Manjunath, who responded positively, contacted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Chief Secretary of Karnataka Rajneesh Goel, took steps to bring the body to the country. The State Chief Secretary also contacted the officials at the Indian Embassy in Sudan over the phone and had held discussions with them.

On Saturday morning, an aeroplane carrying the body of Nandini landed in Mumbai from where the body was brought to Pakshirajapura in an ambulance, which reached the village yesterday afternoon. Last rites were held yesterday evening in the presence of District Scheduled Tribes Welfare Officer Mallesh and Taluk Officials.

Meanwhile, the villagers and Nandini’s family members have expressed their gratitude to former MLA H.P. Manjunath for extending help in brining the body of Nandini from Sudan to India.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching