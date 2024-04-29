Understanding Autism: Parent Training Seminar at ‘PuttaHejje’ Centre

April 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: PuttaHejje, Early Intervention Centre, an initiative by AshaKirana Hospital, Mysuru, aims to provide essential therapeutic support to families with children experiencing Developmental Delay. Since its establishment in Dec. 2018, it has assisted over 600 families dealing with conditions such as Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, Global Developmental Delay, Autism, and other neuro-muscular challenges.

April is recognised globally as Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, with World Autism Day observed on Apr. 2 each year. Autism is a developmental disability and individuals with Autism have difficulty in communication, socialisation, imagination and sensory processing. The prevalence of Autism in India has seen a steady rise, yet many parents remain uninformed about the condition and its management. So it is essential for parents to have an understanding of the condition and how it impacts their child.

In line with this commitment to parental support, a Parent Training Seminar ‘Understanding Autism’ is scheduled to take place at PuttaHejje, AshaKirana Hospital on May 4 (Saturday) from 10 am to 4 pm.

HemaJairam, a mother of a young adult with Autism and the Founder of We CAN, will share her over two decades of hands-on experience in working with children on the Autism spectrum during the seminar.

For details, interested parents may contact Mob: 98867-24132, according to Dr.SashikalaRamnath, Director, PuttaHejje Centre, Hebbal, Mysuru.