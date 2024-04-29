CM Siddaramaiah to arrive in city this evening
April 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was a long associate of MP Sreenivasa Prasad, will be arriving in the city this evening to pay his last respects to the departed leader.

The CM, who is on an election campaign in Northern Karnataka, will arrive at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli, by a special flight from Torangal in Ballari district at 6.15 pm and drive straight to Ashokapuram to pay his last respects to Prasad. He will later fly back to Bengaluru at 7.15 pm, according to an official schedule of the Chief Minister.

It may be mentioned here that Siddaramaiah had paid a visit to the residence of Prasad in Jayalakshmipuram recently and enquired about his health. Even BJP veteran and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had visited his home on Apr.14, when the former CM invited Prasad to attend PM Modi’s public rally, which however, Prasad declined.

Many other top leaders from across political parties including State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra are expected to arrive in city this evening or tomorrow morning to pay their last respects to the MP.

MLA G.T. Devegowda pays last respects

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda paying last respects to the departed Chamarajanagar   MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad at the latter’s residence in Jayalakshmipuram this morning.

