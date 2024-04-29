Lions District 317G elects new leaders
April 29, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Lion N. Subramanya was elected as the District Governor for the year 2024-25, at the recently concluded Annual District Convention of Lions International District 317G at KSOU auditorium in city.

Lion K.L. Rajashekara was chosen as First Vice District Governor while Lion S. Mathideva Kumar as Second Vice District Governor and Past District Governor Lion K. Devegowda was endorsed from the District to the position of International Director. District Governor Lion Dr. N. Krishnegowda presided.

On the occasion, Lion N. Subramanya launched the Logo and Theme for the year 2024-25 ‘Quality Meets Excellence.’

Designated Cabinet officers for 2024-25: Cabinet Advisor PDG Lion K. Devegowda, District Cabinet Secretary Lion C.D. Krishna, District Cabinet Treasurer Lion K.N. Punith Kumar, Ambassador Lion V. Harsha, Honorary Committee Chairperson PDG Lion M.V. Deviprasad, GAT & Grant Advisor Lion G.A. Ramesh, District Cabinet Presentation Advisor PDG Lion M.N. Jai Prakash and Quest Advisor PDG Lion Dr. D. Prabhamandal.

Secretariat Officers: P. Ramesh, Dr. S. Basavegowda, M. Siddegowda,  M. Ramesh, D. Suresha, M.N. Chandrashekar,  B.R. Chandrashekar,  M.R. Manju, G.S. Mahadevaprasad, P. Nanjudaswamy,  M.R. Dharmaraj,  D.G. Rajesh, K.B. Bhaskar,  J. Lokesh,  Y.T. Mahesh,  P. Umashankar, M.V. Nandeesh, S. Naveen, V.K. Jagadeesh, Sumitra Murthy, Jayakumar, R. Bhaskar, Anand, N.R. Mahadev,  S. Murthy and Dr.Nagesh.

Global Action Team Coordinators: T.H. Venkatesh, K.S. Sunilkumar, V. Venkatesh, Hanumanthaiah, Prathima Ramesh & Marketing Head L.V. Srinivasa.

Region Chairpersons: V.C. Ravikumar,  K.B. Bhaskaranand,  B.L. Girish,  K.R. Prakash,  B.Y.R. Prasanna,  Shivaramu,  N. Umesh,  S.P. Adarsha& T. Sridhar.

Zone Chairpersons: K. Ravi, Jayakumara, H.C. Kantharaju, Dr. R.C. Mythrey, U.B. Udaykumar, Prashanth,  B.J. Manu, V. Gurudatt,  S. Vasuki, SmithaDevaiah, V.T. Chandrashekar, M.R. Vasu, Anthony Raj, N.P. Ramesh, J.J. Ningaraju, DevaraseGowda, Suresh Halagur, Kemparaju,  C. Anantha Kumar & Revanna.

Lions Clubs International Foundation Coordinator R.D.Kumar, PST Forum Chairperson T. Narayanaswamy, DC LEO A. Kantharaju, Quest Coordinator N. Ravikumar& DC Statistics Nagesh Murthy.

