KRS, Kabini, Harangi inflow increases

July 5, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Widespread and incessant rains in Kodagu district, especially at the Cauvery River catchment areas in Madikeri Taluk, has resulted in the increased inflow to the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam. With the increased inflow, there are speculations that the Dam will reach its maximum capacity of 124.80 feet by July end.

Yesterday morning, an inflow of 22,466 cusecs was recorded and by evening, it showed 24,000 cusecs. This morning, the inflow was recorded at 26,695 cusecs and the water level stood at 112.64 ft. The maximum capacity of the Dam is 49.452 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) while today’s level stood at 34.461 tmcft.

The Harangi Reservoir in Kodagu that has a maximum level of 2,859 ft, today reported a level of 2854.37 ft with an inflow of 9,497 cusecs and an outflow of 12,866 cusecs. 20 cusecs are being released to canals. Harangi has a storage capacity of 6.933 tmcft and today’s storage level was reported at 6.182 tmcft.

The Kabini Reservoir in H.D. Kote Taluk too has reported good inflow due to heavy rains in Wayanad, Kerala. The maximum level of the Dam is 2,284 ft and today’s level was at 2271.72 ft. An inflow of 13,254 cusecs has been reported and there is an outflow of 1,000 cusecs. The Dam has a maximum capacity of 19.52 tmcft and today, the storage is 12.53 tmcft.

According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Executive Engineer Ramamurthy, last year, during the same period, the KRS Dam level stood at 91.42 ft and there was an inflow of 1,161 cusecs. This year, however, the scenario has changed as it is raining heavily in Kodagu.

If the same inflow of 26,695 cusecs continues or increases depending on the rains, the Dam will reach its maximum capacity by July third week or the month’s last week, he added. Regarding the tourist footfall to KRS, Ramamurthy said that due to widespread rains in June, many tourists stayed away from the Dam and the CNNL could gain Rs. 80 lakh as income from the limited number of tourists.

“In May this year, the tourist footfall was high with an income of Rs. 1.10 crore. On a normal day, over 2,500 tourists visit KRS and the number doubles during holidays and weekends. Once the Dam is full, more tourists visit when water is released. Colourful lights will be fixed for the water to look colourful,” he said.