Bike-car collision video at Panchavati Circle goes viral

September 1, 2021

Students thrown 10 ft. in air and crash-land

Mysore/Mysuru: A shocking video of a speeding bike hitting a crossing car near the busy Panchavati Circle signal has gone viral, bringing back the focus on reckless riding and violation of traffic signals on the city streets.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon on the Kalidasa Road-Panchavati Circle and due to the impact of the accident, the bike rider and the pillion flung 10 ft. above and crash-landed four feet away from their bike.

Though the car was driving slowly, the bike rider hit the vehicle at great speed.

The visuals were captured by a passerby on his mobile phone. The bike rider has been identified as Sagar and Priyanka was his pillion. Both of them had a miraculous escape. The duo was coming from Mathrumandali Circle towards Chandrakala Hospital at 2.30 pm on a Bajaj Platina bike after their CET exams.

A Maruti Swift car, coming from B.M. Habitat Mall side, was proceeding towards Gokulam.

The driver of the car was approaching the Circle at a slow pace and suddenly, an over-speeding Sagar crossed the traffic signal in a hurry to reach the other end of the Kalidasa Road. This is a rather busy Circle where four sides of two main roads meet and usually vehicles are in a tearing hurry to cross the signal and there are many instances where vehicles are normally seen speeding even after the road signal showing red and criss-crossing to avoid the vehicles approaching from the other side.

Hitting the car, Sagar and Priyanka were catapulted 10 feet high and landed four feet away from their bike and injured.

However, it is not clear here as to who violated the traffic signal, whether it is the car driver or the bike rider.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and the V.V. Puram Police have registered a case. The car driver Mahadevaswamy has been taken into custody and is being questioned.