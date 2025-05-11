Bike rally in support of Operation Sindoor soldiers

May 11, 2025

Mysuru: To express solidarity and extend moral support to the Indian soldiers taking part in ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan, Team Mysore had organised a bike rally in city this morning.

The bike rally, comprising over 150 people in about 100 two-wheelers, carrying the National Flag and with their cheeks painted with Tricolour, was flagged off in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, in the presence of ex-servicemen, BJP leader Dr. Shushrutha Gowda, members of Team Mysore and the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Team Mysore Convenor Gokul Govardhan said that the bike rally was organised to give moral support to our soldiers fighting the war with Pakistan and prayed God to give strength to Indian soldiers, who are protecting us.

Dr. Shushrutha Gowda, who also spoke, said that the Indian Army has taught a lesson to Pakistani terrorists besides destroying missiles, thus protecting the nation and its people.

“As Indians, it is the duty of everyone to extend support to our defence personnel at this crucial time,” he added.

The rally, which passed via Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao Road, Dufferin Clock Tower, Devaraj Urs Road, Narayan Shastri Road and Chamaraja Double Road, culminated at Agrahara Circle.

Mysuru: To express solidarity and extend moral support to the Indian soldiers taking part in ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan, Team Mysore had organised a bike rally in city this morning.

The bike rally, comprising over 150 people in about 100 two-wheelers, carrying the National Flag and with their cheeks painted with Tricolour, was flagged off in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, in the presence of ex-servicemen, BJP leader Dr. Shushrutha Gowda, members of Team Mysore and the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Team Mysore Convenor Gokul Govardhan said that the bike rally was organised to give moral support to our soldiers fighting the war with Pakistan and prayed God to give strength to Indian soldiers, who are protecting us.

Dr. Shushrutha Gowda, who also spoke, said that the Indian Army has taught a lesson to Pakistani terrorists besides destroying missiles, thus protecting the nation and its people.

“As Indians, it is the duty of everyone to extend support to our defence personnel at this crucial time,” he added.

The rally, which passed via Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Gandhi Square, Sayyaji Rao Road, Dufferin Clock Tower, Devaraj Urs Road, Narayan Shastri Road and Chamaraja Double Road, culminated at Agrahara Circle.