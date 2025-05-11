Operation Sindoor Ceasefire: PM Narendra Modi chairs high-level security meeting

May 11, 2025

US to mediate talks between India and Pakistan over ceasefire agreement tomorrow

New Delhi: A day after India and Pakistan entered into an understanding for ceasefire agreement after United States (US) mediated talks between both the countries yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level security meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, his National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and all three service chiefs at his official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg here today.

India, which carried out multi-pronged military operations against Pakistan since May 7, following the Pahalgam massacre where 26 tourists, majority of Indians were killed by the suspected terrorists, decided to call off all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, from 5 pm yesterday, stemming from a mutual decision with Pakistan.

However, the talks between the representatives of both the countries, to be mediated by US, is scheduled to be held tomorrow (May 12), said Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Vikram Misri.

Following the decision, calm prevails in Punjab, especially in the border areas of State, since this morning. The people have been told to resume their normal activities and maintain calm. As a precaution, security will be upgraded at technical and scientific installations located in the border areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Chandigarh and parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Ceasefire, violation and eerie calm!

Hours after calling for ceasefire, Pakistan showed its ugly side by flying drones over Kashmir valley in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and international borders of Punjab, violating the ceasefire agreement.

As many as 28 drones were shot over India, but were successfully shotdown by the Indian armed forces, with the normalcy finally returning at about 10.30 pm yesterday.

The joy of ceasefire agreement had shortlived, especially after US President Donald Trump had tweeted expressing his happiness over both the countries adhering to his request. He had also tweeted thus on his X handle: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention on this matter!”

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on X.

Future terror attacks as WAR

In another significant development, India has decided that any future act of terror will be considered as an act of war against it, and New Delhi will respond accordingly.

According to the top Government sources, this decision follows recent escalation from the Pakistan side, which stopped after an understanding was reached between both the countries.

The high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS Anil Chauhan and heads of three forces, lasted several hours. Vigil on, won’t spare any mischief again, warns Commodore Raghu R. Nair

The Indian military has stressed on adhering to the ceasefire, but has vowed to remain in a heightened state of operational readiness. “Whilst we will be adhering to the understanding that has been reached, that is the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. We remain fully prepared and ever vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland,” Senior Naval Officer Commodore Raghu Nair stated.

“Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation,” Nair added.

Col. Sofiya Qureshi said, “Pakistan has alleged that their mosques were damaged by the Indian defence forces, which is in fact a misleading and baseless statement. Being a secular nation, our defence forces uphold Constitutional values. No deliberate attacks were carried out against religious institutions in Pakistan.”