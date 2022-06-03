Ahead of PM’s visit…: All Roads around Mysore Palace to get a facelift

June 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to take part in the International Day of Yoga event to be held in the sprawling Mysore Palace premises on June 21, all the roads around the Mysore Palace are getting a complete facelift for welcoming the Prime Minister.

MCC Superintending Engineer Mahesh told Star of Mysore that road repair works, pothole filling, replacement of kerb stones, footpath and pavement blocks laying, balusters fixing, cleaning of underground and storm water drains and all such other civil works are being expedited since the past couple of days after the Prime Minister’s participation was confirmed.

Pointing out that the works on roads around the Palace is taken up in the first stage, Mahesh said that the works on the entire route of the Prime Minister’s travel in the city will be taken up in the next stage and will be completed well ahead of the PM’s visit.

Stating that the State owned Karnataka Land Army has been entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out the works, without floating of any tenders on account of the Model Code of Conduct in force for the Legislative Council polls from South Graduates Constituency, Mahesh said while the works have gained momentum, measures are being taken for ensuring maintenance of quality and conformity to standards in all the works.