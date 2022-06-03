Main water supply line to city bursts open on KRS Road
Main water supply line to city bursts open on KRS Road

June 3, 2022

Srirangapatna: A drinking water pipeline burst open on KRS Road this morning and Cauvery water jumped up like a spring on the main road, drenching commuters, especially two-wheeler riders.

The incident occurred on the stretch between Pump House and Mysuru city and the leak, with great force, happened on the main water supply pipe to Mysuru. The leakage came under control after over three hours when the public called the water supply officers. Supply to the pipeline was cut off, disrupting the water supply to the city.

Buses passing on the road during peak hour traffic too were half-drenched as the water spring directly hit the top portion. Passengers who were sitting on the window seats were caught off-guard as cold water lashed at them with force.

Engineers said that the leakage could have happened at a place where concrete that was applied to the pipe gave away due to high pressure. The leak will be plugged by today evening, they said.

