India-Pak DGMO talks rescheduled to 5 pm

May 12, 2025

Ceasefire, cross-border security on agenda

PM chairs meeting with top Govt. functionaries

New Delhi: The scheduled meeting between India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai and Pakistan’s DGMO Major General Kashif Chaudhry, originally planned for 12 noon today, has been postponed to 5 pm.

Both sides are expected to discuss the ceasefire agreement reached on the evening of May 10, aimed at halting all military operations — by land, air and sea — after four days of heightened tensions marked by drone activity and missile exchanges across the border.

This will be the second DGMO-level communication since tensions escalated. The first took place at 3 pm on Saturday (May 10), when Pakistan’s DGMO Major General Chaudhry appealed for a ceasefire during his conversation with Lieutenant General Ghai.

According to Government sources, India will demand that Pakistan cease cross-border infiltration attempts, shut down terrorist launch pads, halt drone incursions and stop the aerial dropping of arms, ammunition and narcotics.

The meeting will primarily focus on next steps to maintain the fragile peace along the Indo-Pak border. Following several days of shelling and drone attacks, the Indian Army confirmed that Sunday night (May 11) was the first peaceful night in days, with no explosions or projectile activity recorded. However, some schools near the border remain closed as a precaution.

On Sunday, India issued a formal “hotline” communication to Pakistan, flagging ceasefire violations that occurred the previous day and warning of retaliatory measures should such breaches continue. A senior Indian Army officer noted that the message reflected New Delhi’s firm resolve. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Pakistan military denied any breach of the ceasefire agreement.

PM chairs high-level meeting

Ahead of the DGMO meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at his residence with top Government functionaries this morning, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three Service Chiefs.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and all three Service Chiefs — General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh attended.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Deka, and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Ravi Sinha also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, several points were jotted down to be taken with the DGMO of Pakistan. The biggest point is to instruct Pak to ensure zero infiltration. No terror activity in the form of launch pads.

32 airports reopen

Meanwhile, the 32 airports across northern and north-western regions of India that were closed due to airspace restrictions in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan have reopened, said India’s aviation regulator.

The closure was announced Saturday, three days after India began an anti-terror campaign, Operation Sindoor, which involved striking terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. These 32 airports included Srinagar and Amritsar.

The AAI also advised travellers to check flight status directly with the airlines and monitor their websites for regular updates.