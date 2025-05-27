Avadhoota Datta Peetham donates Rs. 25 lakh to Indian Army

May 27, 2025

Mysuru: In a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor — a targeted strike on terror camps in Pakistan — Avadhoota Datta Peetham, located on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, has donated Rs. 25 lakh to the Indian Army.

The donation was announced during the Veda Parayana programme as part of the ongoing 26th Brahmotsava celebrations at the Ashram on Sunday evening.

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji handed over a cheque for Rs. 25 lakh to MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

Speaking on the occasion, Yaduveer said, “Mysuru is globally renowned for its heritage, culture and traditions. Avadhoota Datta Peetham continues to uphold this legacy through its spiritual, cultural and musical endeavours. The ambience here is filled with divine music and serenity.” He added that he would personally forward the cheque to the Union Government.

The event was also graced by Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji, former Supreme Court Judge Manjula Chellur, MLA T.S. Srivatsa and City BJP President L. Nagendra.