Do not sanction tree felling sans strong reason: Khandre

May 27, 2025

Cement blocks, interlock tiles around tree roots must go, says Forest Minister

Mysuru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed officials to allow the cutting of roadside trees only when absolutely necessary, placing emphasis on conservation over clearance.

He was speaking at a review meeting with officials of the Mysuru Forest Circle and Environment Department at the Guest House in Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram, on Sunday.

Expressing disappointment over the felling of 40 trees on Hyder Ali Road near the SP’s Office, the Minister instructed officials not to grant permissions for cutting mature roadside trees — especially those that pose no threat to public safety — without compelling justification. “The Department must prioritise preserving decades-old trees that contribute immensely to the city’s ecosystem. Indiscriminate felling cannot be tolerated,” Khandre asserted.

He also instructed officials to plant oxygen-rich species like Banyan, Peepal and Neem during the upcoming Vanamahotsava, and took a firm stand against the unauthorised possession of wildlife articles such as elephant ivory and tiger claws.

Khandre said, all such items — if not officially declared or lacking requisite documentation — must be destroyed to send a clear message that wildlife trophies are not for personal display or pleasure. He directed officials to fix a date for the public destruction of these items.

Trees cut on Hyder Ali Road in city recently.

Cement pavements around trees

In a major pro-conservation move, Khandre has issued a directive to remove all cement or concrete pavement blocks within a 1-metre radius around tree roots in urban areas.

The order follows widespread public complaints and representations from environmental activists who pointed out that such pavements prevent water seepage to tree roots, affecting their health and stability.

Rs. 21 lakh from plastic ban

Officials informed the Minister that 4,500 raids have been conducted so far across shops and commercial establishments selling single-use plastics, resulting in a total fine of Rs. 21 lakh collected from violators.

Khandre instructed the department to intensify actions against the manufacture, sale, transportation and storage of banned plastic items, with assistance from Police and local bodies.

Concrete slabs around tree removed.

Focus on water quality

The Minister also urged Environment Department officials to regularly monitor drinking water quality, ensuring no public or cattle health hazards from contaminated water. He asked them to verify that Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are operating efficiently.

The meeting was attended by Mysuru Circle CF Dr. Malathi Priya, Tiger Project CF Dr. Ramesh Kumar, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director Dr. Prabhakar, Hunsur DCF Fayazuddin, Working Plan DCF Lingaraju and other senior officials.