3-year-old baby girl dies as lorry rams bike

May 27, 2025

Fatal accident occurred as Cops stop vehicle for routine inspection on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway; irate kin stage road block; SP suspends three ASIs

Mandya: In a heart wrenching incident, a three-year-old kid met its tragic end, in a tragic turn of events that unfolded here yesterday, following a alleged blunder committed by Traffic Policemen during routine vehicle inspection near Swarnasandra on old Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway.

Hrithiksha, daughter of Ashok and Vani couple, Goravanahali, Maddur taluk in the district, is that unfortunate child.

Earlier in the day, Hrithiksha had suffered a dog bite while playing outside her house in the morning. After obtaining first aid treatment at a local Primary Health Centre (PHC), Hrithiksha’s uncle Bhaskar and her mother Vani, were taking her to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital in Mandya town, on a two-wheeler.

When the trio were riding near Swarnasandra, the Traffic Police, intercepted the two-wheeler for Bhaskar, who was riding the vehicle, for not wearing the helmet. When Bhaskar told the Police about rushing the baby to MIMS Hospital for dog bite treatment, the Police reportedly obliged, allowing them to move. However, another Policeman standing further intercepted them. Even as the Bhaskar was speaking with the Policeman, a lorry that was coming from behind allegedly knocked down the two-wheeler. The baby which fell off the vehicle suffered severe head injuries and succumbed on the spot.

The enraged parents and their relatives, who gathered near MIMS Hospital mortuary, staged a road block on the Highway, throwing the busy traffic out of gear. BJP leader Induvalu Sachidananda, also joined the agitation, and took Police to task for the tragedy.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi, who arrived on the spot, ordered for the suspension of three traffic Policemen — Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) Nagaraj, Jayaram and Gurudev — with a pending departmental enquiry. Besides, he also assured to facilitate the agitators demand for ex-gratia, after holding talks with the local MLA and the Government. Finally the talks held with aggrieved relatives of the deceased child proved conclusive, with the agitators deciding to withdraw their stir.

Meanwhile SP Baladandi said, prima facie it appears that the Police had not taken any safety measures, while inspecting the vehicles.

Hearing about the incident, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is also Mandya MP, Mandya MLA Ravi Ganiga and Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok expressed their regrets over the incident.

Ashok demanded that the family members of the victim be given a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh. MLA Ravi Ganiga assured to speak with the Chief Minister for providing compensation from CM Relief Fund.