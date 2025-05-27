MLA inaugurates Indira Canteen at Maharani’s Commerce College

May 27, 2025

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda inaugurated the Indira Canteen set up in the premises of Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College on Valmiki Road, Paduvarahalli, here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said this was one of the 9 Indira Canteens in the district that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched here on Saturday.

Stating that Indira Canteens were first started when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister earlier in 2017, he said these canteens were aimed at providing food to the people, especially the poor and the working class at very low rates.

“The demand for setting up Indira Canteen at Maharani’s College has been met. The college students, faculty and political leaders had appealed him to set up Indira Canteen in Maharanis College campus, where thousands of girl students are enrolled. The CM, taking note of the demand, has now set up Indira Canteen here,” the MLA said adding that this canteen will be a lot of help to the students who can have food at low cost.

He further said that the canteen contractor has been asked to provide quality food and to maintain cleanliness.

The College Principal, faculty, local Congress leaders and others were present.