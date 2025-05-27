MLA inaugurates Indira Canteen at Maharani’s Commerce College
News

MLA inaugurates Indira Canteen at Maharani’s Commerce College

May 27, 2025

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda inaugurated the Indira Canteen set up in the premises of Maharani’s Women’s Commerce and Management College on Valmiki Road, Paduvarahalli, here yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said this was one of the 9 Indira Canteens in the district that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched here on Saturday.

Stating that Indira Canteens were first started when Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister earlier in 2017, he said these canteens were aimed at providing food to the people, especially the poor and the working class at very low rates.

“The demand for setting up Indira Canteen at Maharani’s College has been met. The college students, faculty and political leaders had appealed him to set up Indira Canteen in Maharanis College campus, where thousands of girl students are enrolled. The CM, taking note of the demand, has now set up Indira Canteen here,” the MLA said adding that this canteen will be a lot of help to the students who can have food at low cost.

He further said that the canteen contractor has been asked to provide quality food and to maintain cleanliness.

The College Principal, faculty, local Congress leaders and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching