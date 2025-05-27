BJP expels MLAs Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar for six years
News

BJP expels MLAs Somashekar, Shivaram Hebbar for six years

May 27, 2025

Bengaluru:  In a significant political development, BJP has expelled disgruntled party MLAs S.T. Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar for a period of six years.

In an order signed by Om Pathak, Member-Secretary, Central Disciplinary Committee, issued this morning, BJP High Command suspended Somashekar, representing Yeshwanthpur Assembly Constituency in Bengaluru and Hebbar, representing Yellapur in Uttara Kannada District.

“It has accordingly been decided to expel you for a period of six years with immediate effect from primary membership of the party and removed from any party positions for the period as of now,” states the order copy expelling the two MLAs.

Both the MLAs had defected to BJP from Congress in 2019, and were among the 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs, who had holed up in Mumbai, before joining the saffron party, leading to toppling of JD(S)-Congress coalition Government headed by CM H. D. Kumaraswamy. This had facilitated the return of BJP Government in the State headed by B.S. Yediyurappa as CM.

Interestingly, both Somashekar and Hebbar were accommodated in Yediyurappa’s Cabinet and Somashekar had even served as the Mysuru District In-charge Minister for three years.

However, even though both had successfully contested on BJP ticket in 2023 Assembly elections, they had maintained a distance from party activities. In March this year, the State BJP Core Committee had recommended the National Unit for their suspension, citing their anti-party activities, during 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Following this, a show cause notice had been issued to both the MLAs.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching